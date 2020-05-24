The Bakersfield Police Department made 17 street racing related traffic enforcement stops on Saturday night and Sunday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., which included seven citations, two vehicle impounds and one arrest for felony evading and reckless driving.
Anyone with information about illegal street racing activity is asked to call BPD at (661) 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.