The Bakersfield Police Department seeks the community's help in identifying a suspect involved in burglarizing the Apple Store at Valley Plaza Mall.
On Oct. 9, the suspect forced open the front door to the Apple Store and took numerous items before fleeing the area.
The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic male, in his 40s, with a medium build, black hair in a ponytail, a goatee and was wearing a light blue button-up shirt, blue jeans and tan boots.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Joshua Deutinger at 326-3544 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
