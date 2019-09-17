The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a woman who allegedly stole a package from a front porch.
The incident occurred at about 12:30 p.m. pm on Aug. 1 in the 5700 block of Morning Breeze Street.
BPD described the suspect as a 35- to 45-year-old woman with a thin build and red hair. She was wearing a black tank top and dark-colored shorts at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Tim McIrvin at 326-3857 or BPD at 327-7111.
