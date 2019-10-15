The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted for theft and vandalism.
The incident occurred at about 4 a.m. Aug. 15 at Climbing Tree, located at 2000 Oak St., police reported in a news release.
BPD described one suspect as an 18- to 25-year-old man with a thin build and curly hair. The second suspect is an 18- to 25-year-old woman with a heavy build and shoulder length dark hair.
Bakersfield Police ask that anyone with information call Officer T. Salazar at 326-3858 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.