The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted for armed robbery.
The robbery occurred at about 10:25 p.m. Sept. 5 at the Pizza Hut, located at 4708 Planz Road.
BPD described the first suspect as a 20- to 30-year-old man who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing a yellow long-sleeved shirt, jeans, a white mask and gloves at the time of the robbery. He also had a black and silver semi-automatic handgun in his possession, BPD said.
The second suspect is a 20- to 30-year-old man who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall. He was wearing a dark long-sleeved shirt, jeans, a white mask and gloves at the time of the robbery. He was also in possession of a handgun, BPD said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective D. Jordan at 326-3872 or BPD at 327-7111.
