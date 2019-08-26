The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two business burglary suspects.
The burglary occurred at approximately 4:45 p.m. Aug. 1 at the Express Mart at 402 S. Chester Ave.
BPD described the first suspect as a man in his 20s with a slim build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a gray long-sleeve T-shirt that said "Rosedale Tile and Marble," jeans, black shoes, and a green hat. The second suspect was a man with a heavy build wearing a gray T-shirt, jean shorts, black shoes and a black hat. He has a large tattoo on his left arm.
The two suspects were driving a green Nissan Frontier.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Joshua Deutinger at 326-3544 or BPD at 327-7111.
