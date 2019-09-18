The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying two business burglary suspects.
The incident occurred on Aug. 12 at about 4:38 a.m. at Big Lots, located at 4751 White Lane.
BPD described the first suspect as a 20- to 30-year-old man with a slim build, short brown hair and a tattoo of a Caduceus, the symbol commonly associated with the medical field, on his right shoulder. He was wearing a white tank top, black shorts, white socks and Nikes, and he was carrying a black backpack.
The second suspect is a 20- to 30-year-old woman with a slim build and long brown hair. She was wearing a black tank top, black yoga pants, black shoes and a black bandana over her mouth.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Jordan at 326-3872 or BPD at 327-7111.
