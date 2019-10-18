The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects wanted for questioning regarding a burglary.
The burglary occurred at about 4 a.m. Oct. 2. The suspects burglarized Fred Cummings Motor Sports, located at 2211 Chester Ave. BPD said the suspects stole two Honda generators.
BPD described the first suspect as a man wearing a red and black zip-up hooded jacket and black pants. The second suspect was a woman wearing all black with long blond hair.
The two suspects were in a late '80s to early '90s silver four-door Honda Civic, BPD said.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Lindy Poteete at 326-3861 or BPD at 327-7111.
