The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects who officers believe were involved in an auto theft.
On Aug. 2 at around 6:15 a.m., the victim of the auto theft left his vehicle running with the keys in the ignition at a convenience store, located at the 2000 block of Baker Street. The two suspects allegedly stole the victim's vehicle, which has since been located.
BPD described the first suspect as a 25- to 30-year-old woman with a heavy build and black hair. The second suspect was a 28- to 32-year-old man with a heavy build, black hair, goatee and a circular tattoo on his right forearm.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Davis at 496-5710 or BPD at 327-7111.
