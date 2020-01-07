The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a suspect involved in a Tuesday morning hit-and-run that resulted in multiple injuries.
On Tuesday, at about 3:34 a.m., BPD officers responded to the report of a collision that occurred at the intersection of Cottonwood Road and East Pacheco Road. The victim’s vehicle was heading south on Cottonwood Road when the suspect vehicle pulled out in front of them from East Pacheco Road and caused a collision, according to the BPD. The victim’s vehicle was occupied by a man and four children. The driver of the suspect vehicle abandoned his vehicle and fled the scene on foot. While the driver of the victim vehicle was not injured, the four children sustained injuries ranging from moderate to major and were transported to the hospital, according to the BPD.
After the initial collision, another vehicle traveling south on Cottonwood Road collided with the victim's vehicle but did not cause any additional injuries. That driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with the investigation, according to the BPD.
Officers are conducting a follow-up investigation and are attempting to locate the suspect. There is no suspect information for release at this time, according to the BPD.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
