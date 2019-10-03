The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying three suspects wanted for burglary.
The burglary occurred at around 3:20 a.m. Aug. 3 at the Dollar Tree at 1501 Columbus St.
BPD described the first suspect as a 20- to 30-year-old man with a slim build and brown hair. He was wearing a black shirt, black pants and a black Houston Astros baseball hat at the time of the incident. The second suspect is a 20- to 30-year-old man with a slim build and brown hair wearing a black shirt, black pants, gloves and a green or black hat.
The third suspect is described as a 20- to 30-year-old man with a slim build and shaved head. He was wearing a white towel over his face, a black shirt, faded denim jeans and black and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Ryan 326-3861 or BPD at 327-7111.
