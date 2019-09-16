The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying three suspects wanted for strong-armed robbery.
The robbery occurred on Aug. 17 at the TJ Maxx at 3412 Ming Ave.
BPD described the first suspect as a 30- to 35-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a black baseball hat, glasses, a black T-shirt and jeans. The second suspect was a 20- to 30-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white baseball hat, white T-shirt and light blue jeans. The third suspect is a 30- to 35-year-old man with brown hair and brown eyes, and he was wearing a black hooded sweater, gray sweatpants and black Nikes.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Schlecht at 661-326-3850 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
