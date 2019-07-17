The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding three suspects allegedly responsible for a residential burglary.
The incident occurred at a home in the 9100 block of Five Burroughs Drive on June 12.
All three suspects are men, and they were seen driving a newer model maroon Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Joshua Deutinger at 326-3544 or BPD at 327-7111.
