The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying three suspects wanted for armed robbery.
At approximately 2:09 a.m. Sept. 22, three victims were robbed with a gun in front of Mariscos Urupan, located at 1200 E. Truxtun Ave.
BPD described the first suspect as a man with a heavy build, a mustache and tattoo sleeves on both arms. He was wearing a black and white plaid button-up shirt, black pants, black and white shoes and a red St. Louis Cardinals hat.
The second suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a medium build and a goatee. He was wearing a white shirt, light blue jeans and red shoes.
The third suspect is a man in his 30s with a heavy build, a large beard and glasses. He was wearing a black shirt with "661 originals" written in white lettering, black athletic shorts with white stripes and sandals. He has tattoos on his right bicep and left shoulder.
The three suspects fled in a Ford Mustang and a four-door Chevrolet.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding this case call Detective Juarez at 326-3553 or BPD at 327-7111.
