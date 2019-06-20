The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a woman who may be involved in a theft at a shoe store in Southwest Bakersfield.
BPD said the incident occurred on April 10 at about 8:55 p.m. at Famous Footwear located at 5243 Gosford Road. Police described the woman as 18 to 23-years-old, five feet tall with a medium build. She also has long black hair with blond highlights, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or BPD at 327-7111.
