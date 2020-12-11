The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a theft suspect from an incident that occurred Nov. 26 in the 2600 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue.
According to the BPD, the suspect stole items from a store and struck an employee.
Police described the suspect as a white female with blonde hair, in her 30’s or 40’s. She was wearing a red and black leopard print jacket and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective I. Jones at 326-3558 or the BPD at 327-7111.