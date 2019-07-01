The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected to be involved in a theft.
BPD said the incident occurred at 2:37 a.m. on June 14 in the 2100 block of Foxglove Court.
Police described the suspect as a 17 to 25-year-old man with a medium build.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Schlecht at 326-3850 or BPD at 327-7111.
