The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a theft suspect.
The incident occurred Aug. 10 at about 1:45 a.m. at a home in the 10800 block of Gainsborough Court.
BPD described the suspect as a man in his mid to late 30s with a medium build and brown hair. He was wearing a blue T-shirt, dark gray sweatpants and black shoes at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or BPD at 327-7111.
