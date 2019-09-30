The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying three suspects wanted for strong-armed robbery.
The robbery occurred at about 10:30 a.m. Aug. 28 at Gravity Tobacco, 3719 Wilson Road, BPD said in a news release.
BPD described the first suspect as a woman in her 30s with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black hat, a gray shirt, black shorts and white shoes at the time of the incident.
The second suspect was described as another woman in her 30s with black and red hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a tan hat, a white shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident.
BPD described the third suspect as a man in his 30s wearing a red Angels baseball hat, a white shirt and blue shorts with a white stripe.
The suspects fled Gravity Tobacco in a 2000 to 2005 silver four-door Honda Civic.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Schlecht at 326-3850 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.