The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for four suspects involved in two separate incidents that plagued Slice of Italy Italian restaurant downtown.
The first incident occurred Aug. 12 at about 10:53 p.m. when two men began to throw rocks at the downtown restaurant's windows, causing about $7,000 in damages.
BPD described the first suspect as a teenage boy with short dark hair. He had a lightly-colored T-shirt covering his face and wasn't wearing a shirt at the time of the incident. The second suspect is believed to be a 20- to 25-year-old man with a dark-colored mustache and goatee. He was wearing a multicolored hooded jacket, pants and lightly-colored shoes at the time of the incident.
The second incident, an attempted burglary, occurred Aug. 14 at 4:50 a.m.
BPD described the first suspect as a man wearing a baseball hat, mask, T-shirt, pants and shoes. He was riding a dark-colored BMX-style bicycle at the time of the incident. The second suspect was a 25-year-old man with a dark-colored beard. He was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, pants, shoes and a backpack.
Anyone with information regarding these two cases is encouraged to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or BPD at 327-7111.
