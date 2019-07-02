The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in a hotel burglary.
The incident occurred at about 10:40 a.m. on June 3 at the 700 block of Union Avenue. BPD said they are looking for a man and a woman.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Cathy Schlosser at 326-3964 or BPD at 327-7111.
