The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man and woman who stole from Premier Eye Care on Coffee Road on Sept. 28.
They have been described as a Hispanic man in his 3os with dark complexion and dark hair. The woman is caucasian with brown hair and is also believed to be in her 30s.
Anyone with information is urged to call the police at 327-7111.
