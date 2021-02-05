The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying suspects wanted in an alleged catalytic converter theft incident on Dec. 28.
According to a BPD news release, the theft occurred at 10:55 a.m. in the 8200 block of Stockdale Highway.
Police described the suspect vehicle as a late 1980s to early 1990s white Chevrolet S10, with a dark stripe down the hood, a tailgate and a black right-rear wheel.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Hatfield at 326-3541 or the BPD at 327-7111.