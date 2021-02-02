Police are requesting community assistance identifying suspects in an alleged aggravated assault with a firearm offense.
The incident occurred on Dec. 9 in the 1200 block of E California Avenue, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.
BPD described the suspects as:
• Black man in his late 20’s to early 30’s, clean shaven with short black hair. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and was armed with a black handgun, police said.
• Black man in his late 20’s with a chinstrap beard. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black knit cap and was armed with a black handgun, police said.
The suspects were seen in a possible 2018 dark grey Jeep Compass with stock rims, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective N. Benavente at 326-3809 or the BPD at 327-7111.