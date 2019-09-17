The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a burglary suspect.
The incident occurred on Aug. 29 at approximately 3:36 a.m. at Hoffman Chiropractic, located at 2140 Brundage Lane.
BPD described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man with a thin build and dark hair. He was wearing a light-colored baseball hat, a light-colored shirt with horizontal stripes, and shorts. He was carrying a backpack at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Looney at 326-3541 or BPD at 327-7111.
