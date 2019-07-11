The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly took items from someone's garage Tuesday.
At approximately 12:47 p.m., a 35 to 45-year-old man with brown hair entered a residential garage in the 10600 block of Harpenden Avenue and took items from the garage.
The suspect then fled from the home in a black newer model Mitsubishi SUV four-door vehicle.
BPD encourages anyone with information to call Detective Billdt at 326-3561 or BPD at 327-7111.
