The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for vehicle burglary.
At about 6:30 p.m. Oct. 12, the suspect arrived on a motorcycle at Lengthwise Brewery, located at 7700 District Blvd., broke a window and removed items from inside the vehicle, BPD said.
BPD described the suspect as a man standing 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall with a large build. He was wearing a motorcycle helmet, green jacket and dark pants at the time of the burglary, BPD said. He was riding a blue street-style motorcycle.
The same suspect was seen committing other burglaries at the location that weren't reported to law enforcement, BPD said.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identification in this case is asked to call BPD at327-7111 or Detective Herriott at 496-5710.
