BPD: looking for suspect stealing from bank deposit box

The Bakersfield Police Department asks the community’s help to find a suspect accused of stealing from a bank deposit drop box.
The burglary happened at 3:28 a.m. June 28 in the 11000 block of Stockdale Highway, according to the BPD's news release.
Descriptive details for the suspect include: a white man who is five foot, nine inches tall. He weighs around 250 pounds, and has tattoos on his forearms and neck. He was last seen wearing a black hat, black T-shirt with the words “High Society” written in white and a picture of Marilyn Monroe. He was also last seen wearing dark blue jeans, and black and white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information about this case can call Detective Malhi at 661-326-3947 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.