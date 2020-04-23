The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect wanted for an alleged robbery.
The Feb. 11 incident happened at the TJ Maxx at 3412 Ming Ave.
According to a BPD news release, the suspect entered the store and put merchandise in his backpack. When employees tried to stop him, the suspect threatened to attack them with a pair of pliers before fleeing.
BPD described the suspect as a black man in his late 20s. He stands at about 5-foot-8, 165 pounds with a scruffy beard, according to the news release. He was wearing a black and red hat, black jacket, red shirt, black pants, and black and white shoes during the incident.
Anyone with further information is asked to call Detective Ryan Clark at 326-3858 or the BPD at 327-7111.
