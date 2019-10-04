The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for theft.
The theft occurred on July 28 at the Self-Serve Pet Spa, 2677 Mt. Vernon Ave. The suspect took two dog harnesses and fled without paying, BPD said.
Police ask that anyone with information is asked to call Detective Aleman at 326-3816 or BPD at 327-7111.
