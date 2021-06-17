You have permission to edit this article.
BPD looking for suspect in Keyless Shop burglary

Ming Ave. Suspect copy

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for burglarizing the Keyless Shop, 3001 Ming Ave., at about 11:46 p.m. June 8.

 Courtesy of BPD

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man of 20 to 30 years old, with a slim build, short black hair, black goatee and mustache, who was wearing a gray short sleeve T-shirt. He has a small tattoo below his left eye.

Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Thomas at 661-326-3513 or BPD at 661-327-7111.

