BPD looking for suspect in Keyless Shop burglary

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for burglarizing the Keyless Shop, 3001 Ming Ave., at about 11:46 p.m. June 8.
The suspect is described as a Hispanic man of 20 to 30 years old, with a slim build, short black hair, black goatee and mustache, who was wearing a gray short sleeve T-shirt. He has a small tattoo below his left eye.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Thomas at 661-326-3513 or BPD at 661-327-7111.