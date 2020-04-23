The Bakersfield Police Department requests community assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for an attempted robbery on April 18.
The incident occurred just before 2:30 p.m. at the Fastrip at 4800 Fairfax Road. According to a BPD news release, the suspect tried to steal the victim’s bike and assaulted the victim, and then fled.
BPD described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his mid-30s. He has a stocky build and short black hair, BPD said. He was wearing a baseball hat, gray Army T-shirt, dark pants and black and white Adidas shoes during the incident.
BPD asks that anyone with information call 327-7111 or Detective D. Jordan at 326-3872.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.