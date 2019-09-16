The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for a strong-arm robbery.
The incident occurred on June 27 at about 8:35 p.m. at Target, located at 3401 Mall View Road.
BPD described the suspect as a 20- to 30-year-old woman with a heavy build and short red hair. She was wearing a red shirt and black shorts at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information should contact Detective Schlecht at 326-3850 or BPD at 327-7111.
