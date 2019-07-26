The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a strong-armed robbery suspect.
The incident occurred on May 30 at Kohl’s, located at 5385 Gosford Road.
BPD described the suspect as a 40-year-old man with a shaved head with a large tattoo on his right forearm.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or BPD at 327-7111.
(1) comment
What incident? Very short on details...
