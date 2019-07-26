The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying a suspect in multiple shoplifting thefts.
The incidents occurred between May 8 and June 17 at two Home Depot stores, located at 2655 Mt. Vernon Ave. and 4700 Gosford Road.
BPD described the suspect as a 25- to 30-year-old man with a medium build, short black hair and a tattoo on the right side of his neck.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or BPD at 327-7111.
