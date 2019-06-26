The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a sexual battery suspect.
The incident occurred on May 19, 2019 at Taco Bell at 4675 Ming Ave. BPD described the suspect as a 23 to 35-year-old man with medium-length black hair, an unshaven beard and a thin mustache.
BPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Scott Lazenby at 326-3834 or BPD at 327-7111.
