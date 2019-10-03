The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying seven suspects wanted for shoplifting.
The thefts occurred at about 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the Designer Shoe Warehouse, located at 10540 Stockdale Highway, BPD said.
The first suspect is a woman in her 30s with brown hair in a bun wearing a black tank top, multi-colored shorts and black sandals. The second suspect is a woman in her 20s with black hair in a bun wearing a red tank top, black shorts and black sandals.
The third suspect is a woman in her 20s with medium-length black hair in a ponytail wearing a black T-shirt with a white print design, white shorts and black flip flops. The fourth suspect is a man in his 20s with short black hear wearing a black T-shirt, green camouflage shorts and black shoes. The fifth suspect is a man with short black hair wearing a pink and blue striped shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
The sixth suspect is a man in his 20s with short black hair wearing a white stocking cap, red T-shirt, white pants and black shoes. The seventh suspect is a woman in her 20s with long black hair wearing a black tank top, blue jean shorts and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dunn at 326-3876 or BPD at 327-7111.
