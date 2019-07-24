The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying seven suspects who allegedly burglarized a business.
On June 11, 2019 at approximately 2:53 a.m., seven suspects burglarized the Landlords Service Company.
BPD said they are looking for six men and one woman.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call Detective Joshua Deutinger at 326-3544 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.