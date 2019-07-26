The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a runaway teenage boy.
Nicholas Heard, 16, was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. July 22 in the 700 block of Planz Road. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and checkered shorts.
BPD is asking anyone with information about Heard's whereabouts to contact 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.