Nicholas Heard, 16, was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. July 22 in the 700 block of Planz Road.

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a runaway teenage boy.

Nicholas Heard, 16, was last seen at about 2:30 p.m. July 22 in the 700 block of Planz Road. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and checkered shorts.

BPD is asking anyone with information about Heard's whereabouts to contact 327-7111.

