BPD looking for potential suspect in sexual battery case

The Bakersfield Police Department asks the community’s help to locate a suspect responsible for a potential sexual battery at 10:45 a.m. July 20 in the 1300 block of Chester Avenue.
He is described as a white man in his 20s and is around 5 foot 7 inches. The suspect has a thin build and brown hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded shirt, gray shorts and white sneakers that looked dirty, according to BPD's news release.
Anyone with information can call Detective J. Cooley at 661-326-3241 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.