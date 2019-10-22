The Bakersfield Police Department is looking for a man who may have information regarding a shooting that left one man dead.
The man was seen with Raul Gutierrez Jr., 36, of Bakersfield a short time before his death. He is not considered a suspect at this time, BPD said.
At about 4:21 p.m. Oct. 10, officers from the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Melwood Street. Officers found Gutierrez lying in the alley. He was taken to Kern Medical, where he died.
Police ask that anyone with information about this case call Detective Cason at 326-3868 or 327-7111.
(1) comment
He was my friend. Please help catch his killer. He deserves Justice. Love you Bro.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.