The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a person of interest related to a cold case homicide.
In 1976, Mark Revanaugh was shot and killed while working at the 7-Eleven at 2331 Chester Lane in central Bakersfield.
An investigation revealed a person named Barbara Morris may have some information related to Revanaugh's murder. At the time, Morris lived on Beryl Street in south Bakersfield. It is believed she is now in her 60s, BPD said.
BPD's Cold Case Unit would like to speak with Morris about the murder. Morris or anyone who has information about where she might be or how she can be contacted is asked to call Bakersfield Police Detective Lance O’Nesky at 326-3275 or BPD at 327-7111.
