The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance identifying a suspect in a recent package theft in southwest Bakersfield
The incident occurred June 1 in the 3500 block of Collingwood Drive. According to a BPD news release, the suspect was observed on video surveillance removing packages left in front of the victim’s residence.
BPD described the suspect as a white man in his mid-30s, heavy set with blond/red hair. He was wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and black baseball cap.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective T. Tsang at 326-3519 or BPD at 327-7111.
Why tell us what he was wearing during a crime on June 1st...? Do they think he's still wearing the same clothes...? Why wait seven weeks to put these pictures in the paper...?
