BPD looking for missing juvenile

Jonathan Miranda

 Photo provided by the BPD

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for community assistance locating a missing juvenile.

According to a news release from the BPD, Jonathan Miranda was last seen March 12 at 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of East Hosking Avenue.

The BPD said that Miranda has no prior history of running away.

The news release described him as a 16-year-old Hispanic male, standing about 6-feet tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He has long brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and black pants, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Miranda’s whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at (661) 327-7111.

