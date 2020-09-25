The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance in locating Amanda Medina, a missing juvenile last seen at 10 a.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Dunwoody Way.
BPD described her as a 17-year-old Hispanic female, standing 5-foot-5 and weighing 170 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was wearing a “Proclub” sweatshirt and gray “Proclub” sweatpants.
Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.
(5) comments
Posting three times in nine minutes.
Looks like a cry for help to me.
#Masked2020WontBeMissed
so much 4 Virtual learning in Trump's WidespreadCovidAmerica......do you know were your daughters are tonight?
maybe Amanda and Kendal are girlfriend's
odd.. is the Californian Racist?.... title for the smiling MinnieMouse white-girl.....BPD seeks community assistance in locating missing 17-year-old girl
the BPD... just needs to rethink this photo they posted.. talk about some kind of overt sexism...if the child was reported missing they should take it seriously...they really only have a full puckered photo of the girl?
