The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting community assistance locating a missing juvenile.
In a news release, the BPD said that 16-year-old Philip Velasquez was last seen Sunday at 5:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Dobrusky Drive.
BPD said that Philip is considered at risk because he has no prior history of running away and has a medical condition.
Police described him as Hispanic, standing 6-feet tall and weighing 170 pounds. BPD said he has a mustache, and was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white Air Force 1 shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Velasquez’s whereabouts is asked to call the BPD at 327-7111.