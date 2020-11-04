The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting public assistance in locating a missing juvenile.
According to the BPD, 14-year-old Isaiah Gomez was last seen Tuesday at 12:06 p.m. in the 400 block of White Lane. He's considered at risk due to no prior history of running away.
BPD described Isaiah as Hispanic, standing 6-foot-3 and weighing 250 pounds. He has brown eyes, curly black hair and braces. BPD said he was wearing a black shirt, black shorts and checkered Vans shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Gomez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the BPD at 327-7111.