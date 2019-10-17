The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in finding an at-risk missing 10-year-old boy.
Jesse James was last seen at about 7:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 6000 block of Friant Drive, police said.
James is 5 feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. He has a thin build, brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tank shirt, black sweatpants and black shoes, BPD said.
James is considered at-risk because of his age and he's never been reported missing before, BPD said.
Anyone with information about James' whereabouts should contact BPD at 327-7111.
