The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for stealing two cases of Budweiser from a gas station.
The theft occurred on June 22 at about 8 p.m. at the Fastrip at 4901 South Union Ave.
BPD described the suspect as a 20- to 25-year-old man with a medium build and a tattoo of a red kiss mark on the left side of his forehead. He also has tattoos on his left hand.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Schlecht at 326-3850 or BPD at 661-327-7111.
