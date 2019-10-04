The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance identifying and locating a suspect wanted for a kidnapping and robbery with a firearm.
On Aug. 29, the suspect approached the victim in the Walmart parking lot in the 6200 block of Colony Street and threatened the victim with a gun, BPD said. The suspect then ordered the victim to drive to a bank and withdraw money while holding the victim at gunpoint.
BPD described the suspect as a man in his 50s or 60s with a full gray beard.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective McIntyre at 326-3921 or BPD at 327-7111.
